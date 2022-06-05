It was a rain of encomiums and jubilation as a retired blind schoolteacher in Osun received a bond certificate of N8.3 million.

The retiree, Mr. Aniobi John, described the gesture as the best thing that has ever happened to him, saying Governor Adegboyega Oyetola of the state has rekindled his dashed hope.

He was among 162 retirees that benefitted from the N1.156b bond certificates presented to a fresh set of pensioners by the state government.

Are you a Man 40 yrs and above? Do not miss the Vital Information, it goes off in 2 days! CLICH HERE to READ .

The benefitting retirees were primary school teachers, local government staff and those in the core civil service, parastatals and state-owned tertiary institutions.

Fielding questions from journalists shortly after he received his bond certificate, Mr. John described the gesture as a great relief to him and his family in view of what they had passed through since he retired from active service.

The pensioner, who retired in 2016 after he had served the state meritoriously for 35 years, burst into the tears of joy for being favourably considered by the present administration.

He decried the delay in the payment of his pension, which he said ought to have been paid before the expiration of the previous administration since he retired in 2016.

The pensioner, who claimed to have lost his sight three years before his retirement, said the payment of his pension and gratuity in full would in no measure go a long way to begin a new life filled with prosperity and abundance.

According to him, Governor Oyetola has made what seemed impossible possible, put smile on the faces of his family members and dependants who had hitherto lost hope after waiting for more than eight years.

“This is a true manifestation of a prayer point for one to receive his dues by one’s hand. It is like a dream to me because this was a lost hope but which has just been rekindled after waiting hopelessly for several years.

“I retired from active service in 2016 at Level 14, step 11, and since my retirement, I have been facing hell due to the inability of government to pay my entitlements.

“Though I am under the Contributory Pension Scheme, CPS, since I retired, it hasn’t been my turn until today that I received my bond certificate totalling N8.361,306.

“I am sincerely thankful to Governor Oyetola for making this a reality for me, most importantly when I am still alive and healthy. It is indeed a demonstration of genuine leadership and passion for the welfare of workers,” he said.

Partner with me, let's get you making N500K to N500K a month! Skills open the doors to financial opportunities Click here to learn it .