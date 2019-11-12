A retired civil servant, Adebisi Owoyele, 61, who allegedly beat up a septuagenarian over a land dispute, on Tuesday appeared in an Ikeja Chief Magistrates’ Court.

The police charged Owoyele, who resides at Ifako Ijaiye area of Lagos with conspiracy , assault and threat to life.

The prosecutor, ASP Ezekiel Ayorinde told the court that the defendant committed the offence on March 16 ,2018 at Ajala Bello Street, Ogba, Lagos.

Ayorinde alleged that the defendant beat up Chief Tiwalade Dosumu, 75, and threatened to kill him following an argument over a land ,

He said that the defendant injured Dosunmu on the face and ears.

The prosecutor also alleged that the defendant;’s son, who is at large, also joined in assaulting the complainant.

The offenc,e he said, contravened the provisions of sections 168, 173 and 411 of the Criminal laws of Lagos State 2015, (Revised).

After the charge was read to him, the defendant pleaded not guilty.

Chief Magistrate B. O. Osunsanmi admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N50, 000 with one surety in like sum.

She ordered that the surety must be gainfully employed and have evidence of two years’ tax payment to the Lagos State Government.

The Magistrate adjourned the case until Jan. 20, 2020 for mention.

Assault is punishable with three years’ jail term while breach of the peace attracts six months’ imprisonment. (NAN)