Bolaji Okunola

A retired civil servant, Folasade Omokanju, 66, has called on Oyo State Government to provide more security in Popoyemoja area of Ibadan, the state capital after she witnessed a close shave on Sunday, November 24, 2019.

Omokanju, who served at the Lagos State Ministry of Education before venturing into small scale business, stated this shortly after she escaped attack from two gunmen who invaded her house at Popoyemoja, Ibadan.

The ageing mother of six revealed the hoodlums were after her daughter and told Daily Sun that the case had been reported at Mapo Police Station, Ibadan.

“I wonder when we are going to be free from hoodlums who have derived pleasure in attacking this community. I am into small scale business which operates in my compound. On that Sunday afternoon, I decided to take a nap after my lunch. My husband and niece were not around, so I was home alone.

“I had a knock on the door and a voice saying I want to buy egg. I opened and all I could witness is an attack from two men holding guns. They pushed me back into the house and warned me never to shout. I thought they were thieves but to my surprise, they started demanding for my daughter.

“I replied, I haven’t set my eyes on her for almost a year. They beat me to pulp. After searching all rooms, they walked away with my phone and her picture.

“Few minutes later, my husband and niece returned and I was taken to the hospital for treatment. I also want to use this medium to appeal to the Oyo State government to improve the level of security in Popoyemoja and Ibadan as a whole,” she said.