From Okey Sampson, Umuahia

A former director, Department of State Services (DSS), Chief Raymond Nkemdirim has rolled out plans for the revival of Schools Quiz competition in Abia State.

Using his foundation, Ray Nkemdirim Foundation (RNF), the former DSS boss said the quiz competition will begin on April 12 and end May 26.

Speaking through the coordinator of the programme, Uche Ama-Ohakah, Nkemdirim said the schools quiz competition was a strategic action for supporting the government in promoting education and motivating students and pupils in the state towards sustained interest in learning.

He said the aim of the competition was to enhance human development, reduce poverty and crime over time and achieve sustainable state development on the long run.

“With this project, we hope to rightly stimulate, motivate and encourage learning in our state using various incentives, motivational and inspirational mechanism.

“This competition is our contribution to the education sector in Abia, and is proposed to bridge some critical society developmental and learning gaps”.

Apart from trophies and cash prizes that will be given to winners at the end of the competition which will be annually, students who excelled would be awarded scholarships to study in higher institutions of their choice.

For effective organization, the NGO is partnering Abia State Ministry of Education, Abia State Secondary Education Management Board, National Association of Proprietors of Private Schools, Abia State Universal Basic Education Board and Abia State Scholarship Board.