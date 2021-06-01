From Jude Chinedu, Enugu

A retired judge of Enugu State High Court, Justice Stanley Nnaji, was, on Sunday, killed by yet to be identified gunmen in Enugu.

Justice Nnaji, who hails from Mbu in Isi-Uzo Local Government Area of Enugu State, was dragged down from his black Mercedes Benz jeep and shot at close range by his assailants, along Okpara Avenue, close to Ebeano Tunnel.

Nnaji was dismissed in 2014 on recommendation of the Nigerian Judicial Council (NJC) over his order, which removed Dr Chris Ngige as Anambra State Governor.