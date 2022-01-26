From Paul Osuyi, Asaba

Five days after the dissolution of the Obi Emmanuel Efeizomor-led Delta State Traditional Rulers’ Council, the state government has reconstituted the foremost royal body in the state.

The state government had last week in a letter its cabinet scribe, Patrick Ukah, dissolved the council with Efeizomor II, the Obi of the Owa Kingdom, as chairman.

However, in another letter dated January 25, also endorsed by Ukah, reconstituted the council with the Orodje of Okpe Kingdom, Major General Felix Mujakperuo (retd) as the new chairman.

Mujakperuo was the first vice chairman of the dissolved Efeizomor-led council.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

According to the letter, the governor, Dr Ifeanyi Okowa, approved the reconstituted council with the Pere of Akugbene-Mien Kingdom, Pere Stanley P Luke, the Kalanama VIII, now the first vice chairman.

The new council also has the Obi of Ubulu-Unor, Agbogidi, Obi Henry A Kikachukwu, as the 2nd vice chairman.

The council is usually a sixty-member body of traditional rulers from the three senatorial districts of the state.

According to the letter, the new council would be inaugurated in due course.