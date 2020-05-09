Romanus Okoye, Lagos

A retired judge of Lagos State High Court, Justice Isiaka Isola Oluwa, is dead. He was 101 years old.

According to sources, Justice Oluwa died in his home at Ilupeju, Lagos, in the early hours of Saturday, May 9, 2020.

Justice Oluwa, a Muslim, was born on June 23, 1918, in Ogwude, Cross River State. He attended Forcados Government School, Bonny; St Bartholomew’s School, Degema; Government School, Sapele; and King’s College, Lagos.

He will be remembered for sentencing a Lagos socialite, Alhaji Jimoh Isola, aka Ejigbadero, to death for the murder of a farmer, Raji Oba, over land disputes, in 1975.

Justice Oluwa also attended School of Agriculture, Samaru-Zaria, the University of London, where he studied Law, and Lincoln’s Inn, London, where he was called to the Bar in 1957.

The late jurist worked severally as a lecturer, Farm Management, University of Ibadan(1949-50), Lecturer, School of Agriculture, Samaru-Zaria, and Extension Manager, Zaria Province.

He started his law practice when he returned to Nigeria from London and formed Oluwa, Kotoye and Co. He was appointed High Court judge on June 1, 1974, and retired on June 17, 1983.