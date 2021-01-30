From Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan

A retired Commissioner of Police, Mr Yomi Onashile, has died of COVID-19 complications in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital.

Onashile death while receiving treatment at the Olodo, Ibadan, isolation centre.

Police spokesman Olugbenga Fadeyi confirmed the death of the ex-commissioner He passed on at about 10 am on Saturday.

Sources said he was admitted for treatment at the Infectious Disease Centre, Olodo, on January 24.

The deceased had served as Commissioner of Police in Abia, Oyo, Ekiti and Lagos state before his retirement.

Onashile is reported to be the owner of the Senior Citizens’ Club, a relaxation centre for elderly men and women, opposite the second gate of the University College Hospital (UCH), Ibadan.