Molly Kilete, Abuja

The Inspector-General of Police(IGP), Mohammed Adamu, Thursday said retired police officers irrespective of their ranks would now benefit from the National Health Insurance Scheme(NHIS), services and benefits covered by the Police Health Maintenance Organization (Police-HMO) Code-073.

To this end the IGP has directed the commencement of a nationwide registration and capturing of all retired police officers with effect from September 7-23.

The IGP, made this known in a statement signed by force public relations officer Frank Mba in Abuja.

Mba said the inclusion of retired police officers in the NHIS, scheme followed the approval of the Federal Government.

They are to appear with their National Identity Number, Letter of Retirement, Retiree’s I.D Cards to Police Area Command closest to them in the six geopolitical zones of the country and the FCT.

Mba, in the statement said “Following the approval of the Federal Government of Nigeria for the enrolment of retired police officers on the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS), the Inspector-General of Police, IGP M.A Adamu, NPM, mni has directed the nationwide registration and capturing of all retired police officers with effect from 7th September to 23rd September, 2020. With this development, all retired police officers, irrespective of their rank on retirement, along with a spouse, will have full access to all NHIS services and benefits covered by the Police Health Maintenance Organization (Police-HMO) Code-073.

The exercise, which shall be in three batches, will take place at the various Police Area Commands in the country. All retired police officers are therefore required to visit any Police Area Command closest to them with the following basic requirements:

i. National Identity Number (compulsory)

ii. Letter of Retirement

iii. Retiree’s I.D Card