From Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin

Chief Superintendent of Police Carol Afegbai (retd) has sued the Edo State Judicial Panel of Inquiry for victims of SARS and Related Abuses before a Benin High Court, challenging its right of compelling her to appear before it.

The panel had on December 1 ordered the immediate arrest of the retired policewoman for failing to appear before it to explain her alleged complicity in the murder of a 500-level student of the University of Benin, Ibrahim Momodu, who was murdered in 2013.

‘It is the view, therefore, of this panel that the respondent, having failed to appear before the said panel, a warrant of arrest should be issued against her to appear before the said panel,’ Justice Ehigiamusoe said.

‘Accordingly, it is hereby ordered that a warrant of arrest be issued forthwith on the said respondent who is named Carol Afegbai, who shall appear before this panel following the order of this panel on the 9th day of December, 2020.’

At the resumed hearing on Wednesday, Justice Ada Ehigiamusoe(retd), who chairs the penl, told Jefferson Uwoghiren, counsel to the family of late Ibrahim Momodu that the panel have been served a court paper from the high court restraining them for inviting CSP Carol Afegbai before it.

Justice Ehigiamusoe said the panel would honour the summon to show to other Nigerians that they have respect for the judicial system of the country.

The family’s counsel, Uwoghiren, however, saw the action of retired policewoman Afegbai as an ambush as he queried that he was not served the court application.