David Onwuchekwa, Nnewi

Retired Archbishop, Metropolitan and Primate of All Nigeria, Most Rev Nicholas Okoh has described the alleged move by some Christians in America and the United Kingdom to force same sex marriage on the Christendom globally to destroy the early church doctrine as an attempt to adulterate the Bible.

Primate Okoh said the issue of same sex marriage had assumed a dangerous dimension with an active involvement of some Nigerians in the US and Uk who he alleged had been assisting the ‘Whiteman’ to use monetary inducement to make some priests back home to work in tandem with them to propagate the alien doctrine and to transfer same to Christians in Nigeria.

But the Primate assured that the Anglican Communion in Nigeria would stoutly resist the plot.

Okoh spoke in Onitsha where he dedicated the newly constructed Bishops Court at the All Saints Cathedral and also to commission Alice Ozumba Ultra-Modern Maternity Complex at Iyi-Enu Diocesan Hospital, Ogidi built under the watch of Bishop of the Niger, Rt Rev Owen Nwokolo.

Over fifteen Bishops from various dioceses across Nigeria attended the event.

The Primate warned Christians all over Nigeria to avoid the propagators of the same sex marriage and their cohorts and to hold fast to the early Christian doctrines and the Holy Bible.

He called on Christians to pray against a day they would throw away the Bible for false doctrines, that such a day would never come, as had been the case in the countries where same sex marriage had been in practice.