Chinelo Obogo

A 70-year-old retired school principal, Mr. Rotimi Richard, from Ondo State, has cried out for help over the disappearance of his 29-year-old son, Olatubosun Richard, whom he said went missing for several months.

Narrating the events that led to his son’s disappearance, the retired educationist said his predicament started when Olatubosun got involved in gay activities and was arrested twice by the police in 2016.

He recalled an incident when his son was almost killed by an angry mob, who almost set him and other gay men in the community ablaze but for the quick intervention of the police.

He further said he is aware that there is anti-same sex law in Nigeria, which forbids gay and lesbian practices and that all efforts he made with his wife (now deceased) to ensure his son lives a good lifestyle was to no avail. His son is married to one Olabisi Onabajo.