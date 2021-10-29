From Joseph Inokotong, Abuja

Succour has come the way of retirees and prospective retirees of Federal Government Treasury-Funded Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) as the National Pension Commission (PenCom) has extended by one month the timeline for online enrolment exercise in order to ensure that all eligible persons complete the enrolment process.

As a result of this development, employees of Federal Government Treasury-Funded MDAs who retired from service from January to October 2021; employees who are due to retire from November to December 2021 and retirees that missed the previous enrolment exercises from 2007 to 2019 are eligible to participate in the 2021 online Verification and Enrolment.

The management of PenCom said two mode of registration are available via Self-Assisted Registration and Pension Desk Officer (PDO)/PFA-Assisted Registration,

It advised Retirees/prospective retirees who prefer Self-Assisted Registration to visit PenCom’s website www.pencom.gov.ng to initiate the online enrolment process by registering and capturing their employment details as well as uploading scanned copies of the required documents before proceeding to their respective Pension Fund Administrator (PFA) for the physical verification and enrolment.

For those who opt for Pension Desk Officer (PDO)/PFA-Assisted Registration, the PenCom advised that “Retirees/prospective retirees who are unable to complete the online registration could approach the PDOs of their respective MDAs or visit their PFAs for assistance”, as the deadline has been extended from 29th October 2021 to 31st December 2021.

The National Pension Commission had developed an online application that automates the Annual Pre-Retirement Verification and Enrolment Exercise for retirees/prospective retirees of TreasuryFunded Federal Government MDAs. The online enrolment application went live on 1st September 2021 and Retirees and prospective Retirees were given a deadline of 29th October 2021 to conclude the enrolment process.

