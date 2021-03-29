By Bimbola Oyesola

In a bid to have a happy retirement, Nigerian journalists may have to invest and have more sources of income, experts have advised.

Mr. Godwin Oyefeso, president of Non-Governmental Initiatives Success Edge for Entrepreneurial Development (Seed), who spoke on the opportunities in non-oil sector and agriculture, urged journalists to venture into businesses that will assist them after retirement.

Speaking at the 2021 empowerment seminar organised by Non-Academic Staff Union of Educational and Allied Institutions (NASU) for the Labour Writers Association (LAWAN) over the weekend in Ijebu-Ode, Ogun State, Oyefeso opined that journalists must be on top of their profession by increasing their sources income in order not to lag behind.

He counseled them not to invest all their capital into business and plan well for their future, adding that COVID-19 should not be a barrier for journalists to do the needful.

He said, “You can likewise make use of digital tools to make money. Facebook, Twitter and YouTube are means to generate money for yourself.”

In the same vein, the director of the International Press Centre (IPC), Mr. Lanre Arogundade, who spoke on the topic “The Journalist and the Individual You Can be in the Age of COVID-19 and Beyond,” stressed that journalists could easily have been replaced by robots.

He emphasised that digital technology has suddenly become the order of the day, and urged journalists to make use of it judiciously.

According to him, there is need to look into other ideas that can be sources of income.

“For instance, journalists can write books in relation to their beats to generate money.

“There is need for them to think out of the box and think of opportunities within the profession. They should also use their talents to generate fund,” he said.

He explained further that journalists can venture into businesses, if they have what it takes to do it.

“They need to look at the risk and challenges before going into business,” he however warned.