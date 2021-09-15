From Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

The MINDA PDP Youth Forum has advised the Minister of Special Duties and Intergovernmental Affairs, George Akume, to retrace his steps and focus on issues related to the development of Benue State.

The group also spoke on the need for political leaders in the state to promote, synergise and unite the people of the state with the government at the centre.

Addressing reporters in Makurdi on Wednesday through its National President, Asema Nago, the group decried as ‘sad and shameful’ the former governor’s call, at a recent conference in Abuja, for a state of emergency to be declared in Benue.

‘On the state of emergency, one can recall that during Sen. Akume’s regime, the army invaded Gbeji, Vaase and Zaki Biam where people were massacred but he was not courageous enough to call for a state of emergency then.

‘MINDA people are aware of his evil plans to join forces with external enemies to wipe us out on Benue map but God Almighty will surely prevent his bad plans. Sen. Akume seeks to destroy Gov. Samuel Ortom; a MINDA son in his negative utterances that herdsmen killings in Benue is for economic survival and could not see the Benue government’s efforts to ending the crisis which is sad and shameful,’ Nago stated.

The youths insisted that despite security challenges plaguing the state, the Ortom administration has continued to record landmark achievements in the areas such as road construction, education and health.

