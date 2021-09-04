Are Aisha and Mohammed Babangida in a cold war?

Our sister publication, Saturday Sun of August 4, 2021, carried a report with the above headline, which insinuated that there is a rift between Aisha and Mohammed, two eldest children of former president, General Ibrahim Babangida. Fresh facts have revealed that there is no truth in the report. We hereby retract the report and apologise to the Babangida family for any embarrassment the report may have caused it. We hold former President Babangida and his children – Aisha and Mohammed – in high esteem and would not have gone out of our way to embarrass them. The error is regretted.

– Editor

