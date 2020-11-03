Bimbola Oyesola

The management of Transcorp Hilton hotel Abuja, on Monday, made a move towards a win-win resolution with the workers in the ongoing negotiation in the downsizing of some workers.

The management has said the downsizing was inevitable on the back of the COVID-19 pandemic which caused the hotel to lose revenue

The President of the Hotel and Personal Services Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (HAPSSSA), Iyeh Williams Adegbe, told Daily Sun in an interview Monday that the union would meet with the chairman of the hotel, Tony Elumelu to sort out all knotty issues about the redundancy. He, however, said the union supported the workers on their protest against some anti labour policies and decision of the management of the hotel.

According to him, the workers are protesting the withdrawal of their staff buses, a planned 50 percent staff cut and payment of only twenty percent of entitlement of workers that will be laid off.