The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), yesterday, charged President Muhammadu Buhari to cut short his visit to the United Kingdom and return home immediately to face the deteriorating security situation in the country.

The PDP in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, said it was unacceptable for President Buhari to be out of the country at a time bandits, kidnappers and other criminals were on rampage across the country.

The opposition party noted that the president has not demonstrated enough capacity to bring the security challenges in the country under country.

“It is completely unacceptable for President Buhari to practically abandon his responsibilities, as the Commander-In-Chief, at least for now, to pursue unexplained private matters in foreign lands, while bandits, marauders and insurgents seize our nation, maim, kidnap and kill our citizens with reckless abandon.

“President Buhari’s inattention has emboldened insurgents and bandits to continue to over-run communities, unleash mayhem and bloodletting on citizens in Borno, Zamfara, Yobe, Adamawa, Gombe Taraba, Kaduna, Benue, Kogi and other states of the federation, including Mr. President’s home state, Katsina.

“While President Buhari wanders abroad, bandits are having a field day, pillaging communities in Katsina state, killing several persons and abducting the district head of his hometown, Daura, Musa Umar, father in-law of Mr. President’s security aide.

“Within this period, marauders invaded communities in Adamawa and killed no fewer that 26 innocent Nigerians; many more have been killed in Borno, Taraba, Benue and Zamfara states, where bandits also reportedly attacked Government Girls Secondary School Moriki, and kidnapped some school girls,” the PDP stated.

It added that while the Buhari administration remains virtually nonchalant, kidnappers have taken over many of our major highways, with hundreds of compatriots held in captivity in forests along Kaduna-Abuja, Taraba-Katsina-Ala and other highways in the country.

“It is clear that President Buhari has not demonstrated required capacity to control the security situation and now resorts to cheap escapism, particularly in the face of allegations in the public space that certain individuals around his administration are benefitting from the situation.

“This is in addition to allegations that some of the bandits arrested, in states such as Katsina, are not Nigerians but aliens allegedly imported by the All Progressives Congress (APC) from Niger Republic to assist it in unleashing violence and rigging the 2019 general elections. The PDP urges the police to investigate this alleged links.

“The fact remains that President Buhari has completely failed our nation. In fact, his dereliction to duty is a clear signal that he has been practically overwhelmed, deflated and has nothing to offer.”