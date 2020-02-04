Gyang Bere, Jos

Lawyer and rights activist, Gyang Zi, has called on Nigerians to return former President Goodluck Jonathan as president in 2023 if the country is to witness peaceful coexistence of its various peoples and economic prosperity.

Mr. Zi, who addressed journalists in Jos, yesterday, hinged his call on the former president’s credentials as a true democrat who respects the rule of law, and worked towards unifying the country while in office. He said Jonathan was not a sectional leader given his pattern of appointments of persons into government offices, spread of infrastructural developments and faith in Nigeria which made him to concede power in 2015.

“His effort toward fighting insecurity, despite extreme sabotage by opposition and refusal to sell arms to Nigeria by the USA and the international community, conducting a free and fair election and relinquishing power in order to save the lives and properties of Nigerians were greater achievement that Nigeria desires,” he said.

Zi said if Jonathan declines to contest the 2023 polls, Nigerians should zone the position to the South East.

“I’m advocating that if Nigerians are not returning Jonathan to Aso Rock in 2023, the position of should be zoned to the Igbo who have been sidelined from the Presidency and are yet to be given the opportunity to lead the country after the civil war,” he said.