Linus Oota, Lafia

Nasarawa State governor Abdullahi Sule has called on past government officials to return the state’s stolen assets before government goes after them.

The governor stated this while addressing a coalition of unions who rallied in support of fight against corruption and assets recovery in the state and the country.

The governor who was represented by the deputy governor of Nasarawa State, Emmanuel Akabe, said the present administration under the watch of Abdullahi Sule has zero tolerance to corruption hence the need to support the fight for him to achieve the goal.

He said corruption is a malignant cancer which if not properly tackled, would kill the country hence the need to support the fight against corruption in the country.

He said: “Those who stole our money and assets should bring them back before we go after them.

“Governor Abdullahi Sule has zero tolerance for corruption; for the few months we have worked together, he is a man that does not take what does not belong to him; what is being done since we came is to see how to cut the excess of governance so that he can development the state.

“Corruption is an issue all us will turn our mind to and agree to fight it; we should not look at corruption from the monetary aspect alone, but it goes beyond money, ” the deputy governor said.

He called on those who stolen Nasarawa assets to return them or the government would go after them.

Earlier in her speech, the chairman of the group, Hajiya Mariyam Ibrahim Osoza, said the coalition of the unions is a synergy of like minds cutting across several associations and pressure groups with the sole objective of mobilising support for the fight against corruption.

She explained that there is no gain saying the fact that corruption which has assumed the status of a cankerworm has eaten deep into the fabric of the society, adding that corruption is doing a lot of damage to the country.