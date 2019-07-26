Board of Trustees and members of the Benin National Congress (BNC) have called on feuding lawmakers-elect of the Edo House of Assembly to submit themselves for inauguration.

A statement by the group signed by Enaruna Ayowie, at a recent emergency meeting, said it is in the best interest of the Benins to encourage all members-elect to resume sitting without further delay.

“Our decision was informed by the urgent need for all stakeholders to join forces to fashion ways that will fast-track the development of the seven local government areas of Edo South.

“As a social cultural organization, we are closer to the grassroots and as a result, we know the deep desperation of our people for the long-awaited dividends of democracy.

“Let our elected members of the Assembly be assured that we are ready to support them in their determination to contribute their quota to Edo South rural and urban development, as we have always done in the past.

“Likewise, we call on all those whose interest may have been tied to the crisis that emanated from the inauguration of the Edo State House of Assembly to reconsider their positions in the best interest of the state.

“Doing otherwise will be counter-productive to the corporate interest the entire state,” BNC said.