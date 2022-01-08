Oodua Peoples Congress (OPC) has urged President Muhammadu Buhari to return Nigeria to regionalism before the 2023 elections.

The Yoruba socio cultural group made the charge Tuesday in a communiqué issued at the end of its meeting held at the group’s Secretariat (Oodua House) in Lagos.

OPC also urged President Buhari to use the remaining months of his eight-year administration to solve the problem associated with rising insecurity, as well as the failing structure of the country.

The OPC lauded the Federal Government for designating bandits as terrorists. It called on President Buhari to expose the sponsors of the bandits as a way to unravel the mystery behind the rising spate of insecurity in the country.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

“Whether you call it restructuring or regionalism, certain decisions must be made in order to save Nigeria from this misdirection. That is why it is key and expedient for President Muhammadu Buhari to return Nigeria to regionalism before the 2023 elections,” it said.

The group also sounded a note of warning to initiators of a purported mega accord of 57 socio-cultural groups and organisations backing pro-restructuring South-West presidency, insisting that OPC under the leadership of Aare Onakakanfo of Yorubaland, Iba Gani Abiodun Ige Adams was not in an accord with any group. The OPC said it would not allow any group or association to use its name for political reasons.

While urging the South-West governors to synergise and give the Southwest Security Network better known as Operation Amotekun the necessary support, OPC reiterated its support for Amotekun, Southwest Security Stakeholders Group (SSSG) and other local security outfits in the region, adding that the security of the South-West is key to the progress of the region.