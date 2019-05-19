Like a Phoenix, that bird with the uncanny ability to regenerate itself from its own ashes after seemingly dying, Ahmed Onwubettini aka Akmed 1145, has performed the same feat.

A few years ago, it was like everything collapsed for the man about town like a pack of cards. A super talented and artistically inclined man of the people, Onwubettini was a czar of entertainment who ran some of the most successful night clubs in Lagos. He was on a first name basis with the Who is Who in the country, but suddenly went down. However, he did not totally become incognito. Though people claimed that he was still himself, having his fun unabated, doing his things the way he had always known to do it underground away from scrutiny, many also claimed he had hit a bad patch and things were not too okay. After that initial black or dark cloud, it was later found out that it was some sort of mistake and the fun-loving dude practically went totally under the radar again, only to resurface very recently. We saw him again after a long while at the epic collaboration between the resurrection of two of the most exclusive joints in Lagos, Eleven 45 and La Casa, owned by Folly Coker. If what he and partners are trying to do with Eleven45 & LA Casa works out, it would be the best collaboration ever by two great friends packaging the ultimate in entertainment and fun for the people.

Onwubettini, who we hear is a friend of the incoming Governor of Kwara State, Alhaji Abdulrahman AbdulRazaq, owner of First Fuel, an indigenous oil and gas firm, is back on the scene again, this time, much better, loads smarter and far richer, not just in terms of money alone, but also in terms of experience too, which is key