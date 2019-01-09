One-chance is a form of robbery in which unsuspecting passengers on board a particular commercial vehicle are dispossessed of their belongings.

Again, they are on the prowl on Lagos roads. Bandits operating in commercial buses, otherwise known as ‘one-chance,’ are back. And they are more deadly and vicious.

With the Christmas and New Year festivities over, the criminals now target holidaymakers returning to Lagos from other states, unleashing pain and trauma on unsuspecting victims.

and the conductor would be seated in the vehicle. Then during the journey, the gang members would brandish weapons and dispossess the passengers of their belongings.

Sometimes, those with ATM cards are held hostage and made to give up their PIN codes with which the gang makes massive withdrawals. After being robbed, the victims would often be pushed out of the moving vehicle.

These criminals are known to carry out their nefarious activities in the early hours of the morning or late in the evening. They have added another dimension to their enterprise. They now target the SIM cards of their victims, alongside ATM cards. It has been discovered that, with the SIM card, they can access their victim’s bank verification number (BVN) and have total access to other accounts linked to it.

Several Lagos residents returning from Christmas holiday who fell into the hands of the criminals have not only been relating tales of woe during the traumatic encounters but are also yet to recover from their losses.

Ndubuisi Ogbonna, a businessman who fell into the hands of the one-chance thieves, at Ojota Bus Stop, Lagos, said he arrived in Lagos from Onitsha at about 7.30pm and boarded a commercial bus that should have taken him to Oshodi, where he would get another bus to Cele Bus Stop.

The bus, with a capacity for 14 passengers, already had six passengers on board, including a woman. He was seated in the back with two others.

“The bus accelerated past Oshodi and was heading towards Mile 2. When I wanted to ask where we were headed, it was the woman among them that slapped me across the face. As I was screaming and begging them not to kill me, another of the gang members barked at me to shut my mouth up or he would shut it for me. When this was going on, two of them were already searching my box and scattered the contents all over the bus. The others were frantically going through my pockets and emptying its contents. They even dipped their hands into my inner wear in their search for valuables that could have been hidden there.

“Before Cele Bus Stop, they entered the service lane and parked, while one of them went to open the engine of the vehicle, pretending to be fixing something. This was while the others continued hitting me and searching through my things. They later discovered my wallet and brought out my ATM card, took my phone, and scrolled through the messages to know the alerts for financial transaction that I had made. I was forced to give up the password of my ATM card and was warned that if I tried to prove that I was a smart guy, they would throw me into the lagoon,” Ogbonna recalled.