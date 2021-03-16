From Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

ONDO Government has directed the former deputy governor, Agboola Ajayi, to return official cars in his custody.

Ajayi was alleged to have gone with the government cars he used as deputy governor after leaving office.

The state government confirmed through a letter written by the office of the Head of Service to Ajayi that the former deputy governor is yet to return government vehicles after vacating office.

In the letter, the state government declared that Ajayi is still in possession of some official vehicles attached to his former office weeks after vacating office.

Ajayi, whose tenure ended on February 23, 2021, it was gathered, has not returned some official vehicles in his possession and this is generating ripples in the government circle.

The letter addressed to the former deputy governor dated February 16, 2021 indicated that he had been enjoined to submit to the General Administration Department of the governor’s office, government property in his possession, including vehicles and other movable and immovable assets before February 23, 2021.

Three weeks after his tenure ended, Ajayi was said to still be in possession of government vehicles.

It was gathered the state government had also written another letter to the erstwhile deputy governor asking him to surrender government vehicles in his custody since he is no longer entitled to them.

In the letter entitled: “Re: Submission of All Government Property,” Ajayi was told of the need to surrender the property of the state government as he is no longer entitled to them.

The second letter which was dated March 1, 2021 showed that Ajayi was still in possession of one Land Cruiser SUV and two new Toyota Hilux.