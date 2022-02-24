From Tony Osauzo, Benin

Saint Maria Goretti Girls Grammar School Old Girls Association (SMOGAGA) appealed to the governor of Edo State, Mr Godwin Obaseki, to return the School to the Catholic Mission to enhance the education of the girl child in the state.

National President of the Association, Ojeme Ewhrudjakpo, made the appeal in Benin City during the commissioning/handing over of three projects and presentation of awards and scholarships to students of the school by the Old Girls Association (SMOGAGA).

The projects which included 60 seater capacity hairstyling skill acquisition centre; a 30-Seater capacity sewing skill acquisition centre and a counselling unit, were commissioned alongside scholarships awarded to six students of the school.

The scholarship awards and commissioning/handing over was themed: ‘Empowering Students for the Future.’

Ewhrudjakpo who was represented by Mrs Celestina Aletor, while thanking Obaseki for his giant strides in repositioning the education sector in the state, said “we wish to appeal for the return of St. Maria Goretti Girls Grammar School to the Catholic Mission. This would in no small way enhance the education of the girl child in Edo State”.

Earlier in her welcome address, the Chairman, SMOGAGA, Hon Justice Glady Kpenikpe Olotu, said the project is continuous and will impact lives greatly, lamenting that resources are limited to execute more projects.

‘Our resources are limited and have been depleted by the execution of these projects,’ he said.

In his goodwill message, Deputy Governor of Edo State, represented by Mrs Faith Irabor, thanked SMAGOGA for complementing government effort in the education sector.

Chairman on the occasion, Mr Daniel Inneh, said Edo State and Nigeria would benefit a lot from an Association like SMAGOGA with its seriousness, focus and commitment.

In her response, the head girl of the school, Osaigbovo Osaigbokan, while thanking the association for the kind gesture, said skill acquisition is a trending thing in the nation hence students would use the facilities provided to learn the necessary skills and be self-reliant rather than looking for white-collar jobs.