By Tony Osauzo, Benin

Saint Maria Goretti Girls Grammar School Old Girls Association (SMOGAGA), yesterday, appealed to Edo Governor, Godwin Obaseki, to return the school to the Catholic Mission to enhance education of the girl-child in the state.

Its National President, Ojeme Ewhrudjakpo, made the appeal in Benin during the commissioning/handing over of three projects and presentation of awards and scholarship to students of the school by SMOGAGA.

The projects, which included 60-seater capacity hair styling skill acquisition centre; 30-seater capacity sewing skill acquisition centre and counselling unit, were commissioned alongside scholarships awarded to six students of the school.

Ewhrudjakpo, who was represented by Celestina Aletor, while thanking Obaseki for his giant strides in repositioning the education sector in the state, said: “We wish to appeal for the return of St. Maria Goretti Girls Grammar School to the Catholic Mission. This would in no small way enhance the education of the girl-child in Edo State.”