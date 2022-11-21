The Tiv Community in has urged Gov. Darius Ishaku to facilitate the return of Tiv Displaced Persons to their ancestral homes in some parts of the state before the expiration of his tenure.

The Tiv Traditional Leaders’ Council, made the call in a communique issued on Sunday at the end of the 22nd Tiv Day Celebration, held in Bali Local Government Area of Taraba.

The six -point communique, was signed by the Chairman of the council, Chief David Bali II,and the General Secretary, Tiv Traditional Leaders Council, Chief Nelson Ukange.

The group noted that for more than three years now, so many Tiv people who were displaced, as a result of crisis in some parts of the state are not able to access their ancestral homes.

”We regret how the situation has made life difficult for the IDPs in their various camps and they are entertaining fears that they may be disenfranchised in the 2023 general elections,” the council said.

The council called on registered voters in the area to collect their Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs), and vote in the interest of the Tiv people.

The council noted with concerns the communal crisis going on in Takum Local Government Area of the state and called on stakeholders in the area to address the issue with urgency.

The council further condemned cases of kidnapping and other vices, calling on the Tiv people to shun criminalityand encourage the youth to go to school

Council also urged the youth to revive the spirit of respecting elders and shun all vices.

The council thenked Gov. Ishaku for appointing their sons and daughters in his government.(NAN)