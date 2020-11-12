Christopher Oji

Former Inspector-General of Police Mr Tafa Balogun has appealed to officers and men of Nigeria Police Force to return to their statutory duties after they were displaced from their stations during the EndSARS protests.

A statement from the ex-IGP on Thursday, says: “I urge all members of the Nigeria Police in our country to return to their duty posts and continue to provide the much needed security to our dear country, Nigeria; not minding the recent brutal attacks, arson, and acts of intimidation against the Police.

“The Nigeria Police remain the first line of Internal Security as guaranteed by the Nigerian Constitution. Therefore, it behooves all and sundry not to betray the spirit of the Constitution.

“I sincerely appeal and urge all my brothers and sisters in the Police Force to put the past behind us as the Federal and State Governments, as well as the police authorities, are positively and aggressively addressing the unprecedented provocative attacks on the police institution. We all love you.

“Please, once again, I appeal to all of you to return to duty without further delay.”