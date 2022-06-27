Igoche Mark has welcomed President Muhammadu Buhari’s decision to rescind his earlier directive on Nigeria’s withdrawal from international basketball, for two years, as pronounced by the Ministry of Youth and Sports Development.

In a statement, reacting to Thursday’s announcement which reversed Nigeria’s self imposed ban from international basketball, Mark also conveyed his appreciation to the Sports Ministry and President Buhari for listening to the yearnings of Nigerians, especially former international players and key stakeholders of the game, in Nigeria and the diaspora, as he insisted that his NBBF position remains unchanged.

Mark, however, said he was saddened that the impasse in the NBBF stalled the participation of D’Tigress at the upcoming FIBA Women’s World Cup in Sidney, Australia; thus making the ladies the sacrificial lamb.

“I must commend Mr. President for lifting the ban placed on basketball, indeed it is a great joy to all of us. I also thank him for listening to the cries of Nigerians, for this, I remain eternally grateful.”