Uzo Nwamara

from his mat

in a hut

by the riverside

stirred he at

the crack of

dawn as tides

rose beckoning the

boatman to sail

a lad blessed

by the muse

across river nun

into the arms

of waiting worlds

layered with lyrics

crossing rivers after

rivers he regaled

the moon and

stars with songs

from the gods

singing and singing

and singing he

missed many tides

calling him home

for the faithful

boatman repeatedly came

and left without

our serenading sage

at this birth

of a new

dawn the tide

has returned bearing

the unfailing boatman

and here we

cheer gathered by

the beach watching

him striding in

his dignified gait

stepping into the

boat sitting and

bowing and tipping

his grey hat

and smiling and

waving us goodbye

with tears of

joy for journeys

well made we

wave our goodbyes

casting our coins

bidding the boatman

to ferry him

gently across to

answer the call

of the river

nun on this

shot trip to

take his place

among the gods