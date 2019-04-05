Uzo Nwamara
from his mat
in a hut
by the riverside
stirred he at
the crack of
dawn as tides
rose beckoning the
boatman to sail
a lad blessed
by the muse
across river nun
into the arms
of waiting worlds
layered with lyrics
crossing rivers after
rivers he regaled
the moon and
stars with songs
from the gods
singing and singing
and singing he
missed many tides
calling him home
for the faithful
boatman repeatedly came
and left without
our serenading sage
at this birth
of a new
dawn the tide
has returned bearing
the unfailing boatman
and here we
cheer gathered by
the beach watching
him striding in
his dignified gait
stepping into the
boat sitting and
bowing and tipping
his grey hat
and smiling and
waving us goodbye
with tears of
joy for journeys
well made we
wave our goodbyes
casting our coins
bidding the boatman
to ferry him
gently across to
answer the call
of the river
nun on this
shot trip to
take his place
among the gods
Leave a Reply