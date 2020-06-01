James Ojo, Abuja

Minister of Labour and Employment, Chris Ngige, has offered striking Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) the opportunity to return to the roundtable for negotiations with the Federal Government.

Ngige said the Federal Government could activate relevant labour laws to deal with the situation. He said that the law permits the Federal Government to approach the National Arbitration Panel (NAP) and even the National Industrial Court (NIC).

The minister said ASUU strike was all about the disagreement on the Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System (IPPIS).

“Any other reason given by ASUU is an alibi. I invited ASUU for a zoom meeting in compliance with COVID-19 guidelines, but they insisted on meeting me face to face.

“We have labour laws and hierarchy of arbitration. There is the NAP and NIC. If I am tired, I can refer it there. “So the better thing is for them to come and negotiate on firsthand basis where we are not bringing an external arbitrator,” he said.

According to him, ASUU as an employee lacks the right to dictate to the Federal Government on how to receive wages.

“The important thing is for your salaries and wages to come to you. As a workman, you receive your pay as compensation for services rendered. So, that is on the statute everywhere,” he said.