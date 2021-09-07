From Desmond Mgboh, Kano

The Independent Corrupt Practices and other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) has ordered three contractors who handled some constituency projects in Kano State to return to site or face the music

The order followed the poor construction of some projects which are largely blocks of classrooms in some primary schools in the state.

Chief Assistant Superintendent, ICPC Kano Office, Bukar Galadima, gave the order during a constituency and executive projects tracking exercise in the state

During the monitoring team’s visit to Kura, Garum Malam Federal Constituency, three primary schools were found with defects and in clear breach of the specifications of the contract terms.

The team noticed that the execution of similar contracts in Garum Malam, Yadakwari and Dumaji Primary Schools which were sponsored by the federal lawmaker of the area were poorly executed.

They similarly inspected Garin Dau in Warawa and Shekarau Science Primary School in Tarauni under Kano Central Senatorial Zone which were executed in 2020 and discovered casés of leaking roof and absence of infrastructures such as chairs and other facilities that were specified in the contract

The leader of the monitoring team, Bukar Galadima expressed displeasure at their findings and warned that should the affected contractors failed to return to site, they will be compelled to refund the money paid to them by the government.

