From Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

The All Progressives Congress (APC) Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee, has directed the state registration Committee to return to their state of assignment and complete the registration of those excluded for varied reasons.

In a statement signed by the party’s National Secretary, Sen John James Akpanudoedehe, the ruling party emphasised that the states affected include Kwara, Ogun, Rivers Imo, Adamawa and Cross River.

The CECPC also ordered the registration Committees to maintain highest level of conduct in the renewed mandate, urging them to eschew issues of bias, exclusion and segregation.

“Upon the evaluation of the Report of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Membership Registration and Revalidation Appeal Committee, the Caretaker Committee hereby directs that the State Registration Committees in Kwara, Ogun, Rivers Imo, Adamawa and Cross River States should return to their states of assignments and register all those who, for varied reasons may have been excluded from the registration exercise and others who have just taken steps to join the fold of the progressives.