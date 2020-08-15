Chijioke Agwu, Abakaliki

Ebonyi State government yesterday directed members of the Judiciary Staff Union of Nigeria (JUSUN), Ebonyi State Chapter, to immediately call off their ongoing indefinite strike and return to work or risk sack.

The government in a statement signed by the Head of Service, Mr. Chamberlain Nwele, said the striking JUSUN members must return to work on Friday 14 August 2020 (yesterday) or lose their jobs.

The Sun reported that JUSUN on Thursday embarked on indefinite strike to demand for the implementation of the Consolidated Judiciary Salary Structure in the state. But Dr. Nwele in the statement said it was callous and unpatriotic for the union to be asking for salary increment at a time many states were unable to pay salaries as a result of the negative economic consequences of the Coronavirus pandemic.

The government further described the strike action as unnecessary and sabotage and called on the union to immediately end the strike and return to work, adding that attendance of judiciary staff workers will be taken by officials of the government to aid payment of August 2020 salary.

“In a period when other states of the federation are unable to pay salaries of their workers owing to the negative economic impact of COVID-19, Ebonyi State government has painstakingly ensured that salaries of her workers are consistently paid as and when due. Government believes that asking for salary increase at this time when the state revenue is on steady decline is unpatriotic and uncalled for.

“Consequently the state government hereby directs the Judiciary Staff Union of Nigeria ((JUSUN) to immediately call off the strike and return to work with effect from Friday 14th August 2020 or risk being dismissed from service,” the statement said.