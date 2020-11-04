Christopher Oji

The Inspector-General of Police, Mr Mohammed Adamu, has urged policemen to go back to their duty posts as not all civilians hate them.

The IGP, who spoke yesterday at the Lagos State Police Command after on the spots assessment of attacked police stations across the state and visit to injured policemen in hospitals, said that the Force is a special organization that is trained not to be provoked. He said: “You are very special people, trained not to be provoked, so you should not be provoked. We have lost lives but we have to realise that not all the civilians attacked us. You should go back to work.

“I want you to know that you are patriotic and people appreciate you. Many people who support you cannot be so bold to come out to you tell, but they have been calling to tell me that they are in support and they are behind us.

“It is not all civilians that are bad and they know that not all policemen are also bad, so you should go back to your duty posts immediately.

“ I repeat, we are Nigerians, but special, because we are specially trained not to be provoked. You all know how the EndSARS, which was agitation in 2017 resurfaced in 2020. It started from fake news in the social media that SARS operatives have killed someone in Delta State and other states, especially Lagos, picked the news. We investigated and found out that it was fake; nobody was killed.”