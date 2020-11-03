Christopher Oji

The Inspector-General of Police, Mr Mohammed Adamu has urged Policemen to go back to duty as not all civilians hate them.

The IGP who spoke today at the Lagos State Command after an on-the-spot assessment of attacked Police Stations accros the state and visit to injured Policemen in hospitals, said that the Force is a special organization that is trained not to be provoked;

“You are very special people, trained not to be provoked, so you should not be provoked. We have lost lives but we have to realised that not all the civilians attacked us. You should go back to work.”

Details later…