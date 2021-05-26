From Paul Osuyi, Asaba

Delta State Government on Wednesday said it was yet received from the Federal Government the £4.2 million returned by the United Kingdom.

Accountant-General of the Federation, Mr. Ahmed Idris, had disclosed on Tuesday before the House of Representatives Committee on Recovered Assets, in Abuja, that the funds had been released to the state.

But a statement by the Chief Press Secretary to Governor Ifeanyi Okowa, Olisa Ifeajika in Asaba said the money had not arrived the state government coffers.

The statement however admitted that the state was in contact with the Federal Government, especially the Office of the Attorney-General of the Federation, on the issue.

It expressed appreciation for the disposition of the Federal Government in releasing the funds to the state, and assured that it would acknowledge receipt of the funds when it hit the state account.

The government also assured the Federal Government and Deltans that the funds would, in tandem with Governor Ifeanyi Okowa’s administration’s hallmark, be judiciously deployed especially in the completion of projects it had earlier intimated the Presidency about.