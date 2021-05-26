From Paul Osuyi, Asaba

Delta State Government, yesterday, said it is yet received from the Federal Government the £4.2 million returned by the United Kingdom.

Accountant General of the Federation (AGF), Ahmed Idris, had disclosed on Tuesday before the House of Representatives Committee on Recovered Assets, in Abuja, that the funds had been released to the state.

Chief Press Secretary to Governor Ifeanyi Okowa, Olisa Ifeajika, in a statement in Asaba, said the money had not arrived the state government’s coffers.

He said the state was in contact with the Federal Government, especially the AGF office on the issue.

Meanwhile, Idris clarified that no money has been given to the state as issues around the loot have not been properly resolved.

In a statement, yesterday, Idris said: “The issue of the £4.2m Ibori loot has not been properly resolved.

“The money is still being awaited, after which the issues around it will be resolved before further action is taken. For now, no money has been returned to Delta State.

“This explanation is without prejudice to the proceedings at the public hearing that took place yesterday during which the AGF was only making general comments about recoveries relating to state governments. This is the true position as regards the £4.2 million Ibori loot,” he said