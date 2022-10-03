The Director of New Media, All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential Campaign Council and former Minister of Aviation, Chief Femi Fani-Kayode, has called for question of the National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Senator Iyorchia Ayu, over the return of money by some members of party’s National Working Committee (NWC).

Some members of the PDP NWC recently returned N151 million housing allowance paid to them.

In a tweet, Fani-Kayode said: “Some NWC members of the PDP returned questionable funds, which were sent to them by Ayu.

“All these and Ayu has not been invited and questioned.”

On the APC, he said there is no political party that has a national chairman and National Working Committee as “transparent, accountable and responsible as the NWC of APC, under the distinguished leadership of Senator Adamu Abdullahi.”