From Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin

Returned Migrants known as Migrants as Messengers (MaM) at the weekend in Benin kicked off Art exhibition expressing their different experiences during their attempt to reach Europe through the desert and Mediterranean sea.

The theme of the Art exhibition was ‘Speaking through Art’.

Mr Frantz Celestin, the Chief Mission of the International Organization for Migration (IOM), Nigeria, said during the exhibition in Benin that the initiative, brought together returned migrants who were ashamed, used the opportunity to tell their stories through artworks.

Represented by Mr Aigbeze Uhimwen, IOM, senior project assistant, Celestin said the different artworks were done by the Returned Migrants who had never painted before but were empowered by IOM to learn the trade to promote safe migration.

“Arts cuts across all discipline, it is a universal language that tells a story without the victim speaking.

“They have each expressed their experiences of irregular migration and educate would-be migrants of the associated dangers,” he said.

Also speaking, Mr Elijah Elaigwu, IOM project Assistant, Awareness Raising said speaking through Arts was an awareness raising approach to facilitate communication among victims.

Elaigwu noted that the programme was designed as a behavioral change communication strategy to help victims of trafficking and irregular migration tell their stories through paintings, crafted arts, photography and African theatre among others.

“Through coded narrative embedded in art painting, the programme seeks to speak to the diversity and advances of the present to reduce potential risk that could befall potential migrants,” he said. said.

The Permanent Secretary, Edo State Ministry of Arts, Culture and Tourism, Mrs Itohan Bazuaye said the state government was vigorously fighting the scourge of human trafficking and irregular migration in Edo.

“Our efforts also involve facilitating, re-habilitation and re-integration of returned migrants into the society,” she said.

According to her, a picture speaks More than a thousand words. This initiative would help those that are ashamed to tell their stories without speaking.

Barr. Chidiebere Oruruo-Ifudu, NAPTIP Zonal Commander, Benin Zonal Command revealed that a Blue Bus had be inaugurated in the state to provide on the spot counseling to victims of trafficking and irregular migration.

Mr Brown Okojie, the leader of the Migrants as Messengers (MaM) thanked IOM for the three days empowerment programme.

Get paid up to N850,000 weekly, step by step guide on how to work from home and get paid in US Dollars. Click here to apply today.