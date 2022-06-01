The race for the next general elections has started. Different parties are presently engaged in their primaries to choose those that will represent them. It is therefore right to say that once again, history beckons. In spite the bad governance over the years, Nigerians have remained hopeful for a national rebirth, which implies re-turning Nigeria to Nigerians – farmers, teachers and students, lecturers, artisans, workers, pensioners and over a hundred million poor Nigerians who are not sure where their next meal will come from. Therefore, electioneering is seen as a time Nigerians are summoned to patriotic duties towards seeking the desired political emancipation of our dear country, which stands wounded by many years of cumulative leadership failure. Are we ready to do the right thing?

Painfully, our current dysfunctional system rewards unearned income and conspicuous consumption; allows university lecturers to remain on strike for months; keep our youths at home; and owe pensioners, who gave their patriotic sweat and their youthful energy to serve this country. The despicable contrast is that those responsible for the mess – those elected to take care of them – have abandoned the national currency and are living in opulence. Like kings, our leaders spend dollars to buy delegates as well as houses all over the world. Meanwhile, they owe most workers, lecturers and retirees. Nigeria has become a butt of dinner jollity among other nations. Yes, our country stands hijacked by forces of retrogression. We are almost zero in all indices of development.

Are you a Man 40 yrs and above? Do not miss the Vital Information, it goes off in 2 days! CLICH HERE to READ .