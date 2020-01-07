Paul Omokuvie

A 200-level student of the Federal University, Gashua, Yobe State died in a road accident along Nguru-Kano road on Monday night while returning to school after the Christmas break.

The deceased, Miss Alabi Dorcas Oluwadamilola, was a student of Computer Science.

Our reporter learnt that two other students who were also involved received various degrees of injuries but are both responding to treatment at the Federal Medical Centre, Nguru and General Hospital, Gashua, respectively.

A close source who pleaded anonymity said Dorcas who died on the way to the hospital would be buried in Gashua tomorrow (January 7) as her remains were deposited at a mortuary in a Kano hospital.

More details not the accident and response of the university is being awaited at the time of this report.

Tributes have been coming in from students and staff after the demise of Dorcas.

“May the Lord comfort the family. It’s really painful I was with her in General Hospital Gumel; we were all rushed there. It’s unfortunate she couldn’t make it. It was a fatal accident indeed, I was also a victim whom God showed mercy,” a survivor of the accident who pleaded anonymity said.