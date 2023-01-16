From Scholastica Onyeka, Makurdi

The Governorship Candidate of the All Progressives Congress, (APC), in Benue state, Rev. Fr. Hyacinth Alia, has condemned in totality, the brutal killings of harmless, innocent priests across Nigeria.

Fr. Alia made this condemnation, on Monday, following the burning into death of a Catholic Priest, Rev. Fr. Isaac Achi, of SS. Peter and Paul Catholic Church, Kafin-Koro, in Paikoro local government area of Niger State, by bandits, in the early hours of Sunday.

Alia, in a statement signed by his Deputy Director of Communications (Public Affairs), Alia/Ode 2023 Governorship Campaign Organization, Mr Donald Kumun, stated that no one should be treated in such a ruthless manner especially priests whose services he said, are not limited to the Catholic Church, but the entire humanity irrespective of color, tribe or religion.

The Catholic priest who flayed the dastardly act recalled with pains, the death two Catholic Priests, Rev. Fr. Vitus Borogo and Rev. Fr. Christopher Odia, who were murdered by suspected terrorists and adductors, respectively.

“Fr. Vitus Borogo, who was murdered at Prison Farm, Kujama, along Kaduna – Kachia Road, after a raid on the farm, by the terrorists, was the Chaplain of Catholic Community, Kaduna State Polytechnic and the Chairman of the Nigerian Catholic Diocesan Priests Association (NCDPA), Kaduna Diocese Chapter, while Fr. Christopher Odia, was the Administrator of St. Michael Catholic Church, Ikabigbo, and the Principal of St. Philip Catholic Secondary School, Jattu, in Edo State.

“Fr. Odia was killed by his abductors after being kidnapped on June 26, 2022, in the morning, at about 6.30am in his rectory, while coming out to go for Sunday Mass at St. Michael Catholic Church Ikabigbo, Uzairue, in Edo State.

“There was also a mysterious killing of another Catholic Priest, Fr. Joseph Bako Aketeh, in Kaduna state, who was kidnapped on March 8, 2022, from his residence, in St. John’s Catholic Church, Kudenda, by bandits, where the late Priest, according to official report from his Diocese, was serving as the Parish Priest, and was critically ill, when the abductors took him for hostage without his drugs, and he eventually died”

Alia, who described the incessant killings as sad called on the security agencies in the country, and government at all levels, to be more proactive to quell the insecurity challenges in the country.

He condoled with the immediate family of the deceased, the Catholic Community in Niger State, as well as the entire Christian Community, who are currently mourning.

While assuring of his fraternal prayers for the Late Fr. Achi’s family, Fr. Alia commits the soul of the deceased to the maternal intercession of the Blessed Virgin Mary, and admonished Nigerians to continue to seek the face of God, through prayers, as fateful citizens, for peace, rather than lawlessness, to take prominence in the country.