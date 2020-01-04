The national Chairman of Nigeria Football Supporters Club, Rev. Samuel Ikpea has charged all stakeholders and concerned football lovers to shealth their swords and come together for the benefits of Nigerian football.

Speaking with journalists in his Lagos office, Ikpea lamented the misfortunes that befell Nigerian in 2019.

He particularly berated the leadership of Nigerian football for causing disaffection and mistrust amongst lovers of the game, including the Nigeria Football Supporters Club and other potential investors.

“We remember the way members of Nigeria Football Supporters Club used to storm different stadia within and outside Nigeria to support the various Nigerian clubsides and national teams to success. And this were phenomenal,” Ikpea remarked.

“Today, it is painful and unfortunate that the present leadership of Nigerian football could not see the rolls of a united supporters club in inspiring our national team since 1955. Several past leaders of the NFF, recognized and appreciated the postive impacts of our massive and united presence during the national team matches with records of success.

“That we now have about six noise making groups masquerading as supporters club, is a failure of the present led NFF, who have failed in its mindless attempts to have total control of Nigerian football, including the NFSC, which remains a non governmental organisation with no financial supports from the government over the years,” Ikpea stated.

Ikpea went on to advise the present Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Sunday Dare, to continue in his postive and all inclusive strides that potends progress for the future of sports in Nigeria.

“The new Minister of sports is a blessing to Nigerian sports. However, he should continue to consult widely, and of course, act wisely, without fear or favour, “ said the NFSC boss, whose passion for Nigerian football is infectious.

“This year 2020, is the beginning of another series of qualifying matches towards major tournaments. All stakeholders should be brought together and given due recognition, if this country’s football must move forward and shed its cloak of failure. And redeem its battered image in the world of football,” he added.

