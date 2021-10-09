By Vivian Onyebukwa

Rev. Mother Olive Sulola Adejobi, is wife of the late Primate Emmanuel Owoade Adeleke Adejobi, successor to the pioneer Primate and Founder of the Church of the Lord (Aladura) Josiah Olunowo Ositelu. Adejobi died about 30 years ago. But many years after her husband’s death, the old woman is still soldiering on, waxing stronger, physically and spiritually. At 94, her beauty still stands her out. Physically, unlike many women of her age who, today, are bent-over, she stands ramrod straight and erect, and her memory remains sharp. In this interview with Saturday Sun, the woman who marked the 30th anniversary of her husband’s death sometime in May, reminisces, among other experiences, about her journey through life, and about her husband’s 1984 prediction on Nigeria not coming out of its crisis, no matter how hard it tries, until a woman becomes President of the nation.

At 94, what are the fond memories you have of growing up as a lady?

I came to Lagos to stay with my late brother who lived in Oko-Awo. I attended the prestigious Queens College, Yaba, Lagos. It is very instructive to note that I joined my late elder brother in attending The Church of the Lord (Aladura) while I was with his family. Over time, I was introduced to my late husband by my brother. At that time when your family sees anyone they’d like you to marry, they just introduce you to them and that’s it. So, that was what happened in my case as well. I was working in one of the Post Office Savings Banks, at Lafiaji, Lagos. One of my elder sisters was also a member of the church branch at Yaba. It was during the visit with my brother to the Yaba branch at No. 3 Adams Street, Lagos, that I met and was introduced to this young, fine and handsome man. And, in April, 1948, we got married and started the journey of life together.

First, we travelled to Sierra Leone where the first white garment church was established in Freetown. Then, and even now, Sierra Leone people call white garment church “The Adejobi Church”. We also travelled to Ghana, and, later to United Kingdom where the first white garment church was set up in London, Liverpool and Birmingham. He also pioneered many of the churches in Nigeria. For three years, he was a student at the Bible Training Institute (BTI) in Glasgow, Scotland. He was awarded a diploma in theology. I also attended the institute for one year. In London, we had some pioneering members who worked tirelessly with us.

What was the reception of Aladura church like in places like the UK?

You know, we had pioneered churches in Ghana, Nigeria, and Sierra Leone. And, some of those members had travelled to the United Kingdom and other parts of the world. As soon as they heard that we were in London, that was the beginning of the Church of the Lord Aladura in the United Kingdom. The church started from the home of one of our converts, a Ghanaian man called Odonkor. He lived with his family at 8 Shipka Road, Balham in South-West London. When members increased and his house couldn’t contain the crowd, we started renting premises, spaces of other orthodox churches all over South West, South East and North London before we finally bought our church building at 25, Surrey Square in the South East of London. The money was donated and fully paid for by the late Rev. Emmanuel Oyedele Ashamu. We also bought other buildings in Liverpool and Birmingham. During his lifetime, branches were established in Tooting and Battersea in Southwest London, Caledonia Road in North London, West Horne Park in West London, Erith, Kent and Liverpool. Now, in the UK and other parts of Europe you have a multitude of white garment and black/African led-churches. My husband led a 12-man delegation to the United States of America where he held revival meetings and ecumenical services during his lifetime.

Did you have white members?

Not at the beginning. Subsequently, we had some who came and became our members. In fact, some of them even married our members.

With your husband traveling round the world to plant churches, how did you cope with raising the children?

We had our first five children in Sierra Leone. My children lived with us and attended school with us until we returned to Lagos. I had other children, and with the help of my family and close relatives, I was able to cope with bringing up the children when we travelled to the United Kingdom. I had a lot of help from my late husband whenever he was around and not on missionary journeys. He was a good father, the spiritual head of our home. There was discipline and plenty of love and affection. We both placed emphasis on good behaviour, high moral standards, good education, faith in God, love for each other and others outside our family. I also had a lot of help from the church members. One of them was an old woman called Mama Riddle, and one of her daughters. She was a nurse and delivered most of my children. A lot of people in Sierra Leone were helpful because I was a stranger in their midst; they looked after me like their own daughter. There in Sierra-leone it was so easy because I had people who loved me as I loved them. From there, we went to the United Kingdom where another church was pioneered. I also gave birth to a son in London. I’m grateful to God for the good times I had with my husband. Although it was tough from the start as people didn’t want to hear of a church like Aladura at that time, we met with the grace and favour of God on all sides. Through this grace and favour we pioneered several churches across different countries. It was very tough. But with the help of supporting family and God, we were able to raise our children.

In 1984, he predicted that Nigeria’s leadership crisis would not cease until a woman becomes President. To date, no woman has come to power. Do you ever see Nigeria being ruled by a woman in the next 10 to 20 years?

My husband was a man truly called and used by God. Yes, he gave that prophecy in that year during the annual Tabieorar and I believe the Word of God always comes to pass. We may not know when this prophecy will be fulfilled, but the Word of God does not return to Him void.

Do you hope that the prophecy comes to pass in your lifetime?

It may be in my time; it may not. I pray that the will of God be done in Nigeria.

Looking at the instability in the country and your husband’s prediction years ago, can you say the time has come for a woman to become the President, hence the reason everything is happening this way?

I am not in a position to say yes or no because God moves in a mysterious way to fulfil His promises. What we need to do is to continue to pray because God’s revelation or prophecy doesn’t come in vain at all. Let us teach our children to do the will of God because it is the best for our lives and to pray for the peace of Nigeria.

Until that prediction comes to pass, what can you tell the government about the state of the nation?

You will notice that I keep stressing the word “prayer” because I know what we passed through when my husband was alive. There is nothing too difficult for God. When we pray, wonders happen. That is my belief. Yes, I am worried about the current situation in our country, but I still feel that God is able to do all things.

Thirty years on, how have you been able to weather the storm without him?

It’s been very tough, lonely and difficult because I was left alone to care for our children and to look after the welfare of the church members. It has not been easy at all, but through it all, the grace of God, I have weathered the storm. It is essential for people to know that it was possible with God’s help. My children were well cared for and the church continues to march on. Even after my husband’s death, I managed to pioneer the Church of the Lord Aladura in Ikeja. That was how much God has been with me. I was also made the Lord Rector of the AMTS at Anthony. The Church of the Lord Aladura Anthony was established by my husband in 1970 and God’s promise to build His church continues to be true for us. He also named the Church at Anthony village, Church of Antioch. I have been in charge as Rev. Mother and General Overseer since he was called home in May 1991. Again the land for the church at Anthony was donated by Rev. Emmanuel Oyedele Ashamu.

What particular thing do you remember about him?

When he was alive we always had a full, open house because he loved people and loved having people around him, especially at meal times. He never enjoyed eating alone, so I was always in the kitchen cooking and entertaining. Together, we trained and counselled our children to be God-fearing, and to be the best at what they do.

