There is no gainsaying that Rev. Mother Esther Abimbola Ajayi has become one of Nigeria’s most accomplished Christian leaders. This ebullient visioner fondly called Iya Adura has followed up her spiritual gift with philanthropy: making the two virtues —prayer and giving— the foundational pillars of her whole life. With a megawatt smile and infectious laugh that won’t get you missed in a crowd, Rev. Mother Ajayi has remained focused on her commission, winning so many hearts along the way.

Unknown to many, Ajayi is a full Lagosian; born many years ago of Awori Lagos parents with her father from Agboyi and mum a native of Ikotun in Alimosho area of Lagos. She started her life in Lagos as a businesswoman before she relocated to London, United Kingdom where she later set up Love of Christ Generation (C&S) Church, one of the biggest white garment churches on Clapham Road, South East London along with her husband, Ademuyiwa Ajayi. The church has grown in leaps and bounds not for anything but on account of its magnificent worship centre —a Grade A-list Cathedral—, its bubbly style of worship and strict adherence to Biblical values.

But due to some challenges with the British authorities, Ajayi left the running of the church she started in 2007 to a team of reliable aides while she returned to her home state, Lagos where the whole journey started to continue her commission. And almost four years later, it’s obvious this great woman hasn’t made any mistake coming back as she is finally settling down in Lagos. Asides her noticeable presence at major society and evangelical events in Lagos and some South West cities with her cherubic look ensconced in the well embroidered white sacred Sutana robe, Rev. Ajayi has been reported to have added a new interest in real estate.

Spotlight gathered that Iya Adura has gone on property acquisition spree with an acquisition of a large expanse of land in the Lekki axis of Lagos where she has partly erected and now completed a sight to behold mega-church complex. It was gathered that but for the COVID-19 induced lockdown, the state-of-the-art worship centre —that can sit thousands— would have been opened and dedicated with fanfare last July. Early this year also, the Lagos-born preacher donated a whole building to the Lagos State Police Command Special Protection Unit in Ikeja. While all these were on, Spotlight learnt that Rev. Mother Ajayi has also bought an eye-popping massive plaza in Ikeja, Lagos. The commercial property —a 4-floor-facility— located off Obafemi Awolowo Way, is undergoing renovation and the prophetess was said to always come around to hasten the pace of work at the facility that is almost ready for use. With different tales surrounding her source of stupendous wealth, a source close to the woman said she is unperturbed and has nothing to be afraid of as she is fully focused on her ministry and philanthropy —as well as her new interest in real estate.