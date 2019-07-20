All roads will lead to the Tafawa Balewa Square (TBS) Lagos today Saturday, July 20 as the popular clergy and founder, Esther Ajayi Foundation, Rev. Mother Esther Abimbola Ajayi hosts her annual ‘Celebrate The Comforter’ programme for the first time in Nigeria.

Ajayi, who returned to the country from another pilgrimage to Israel on Tuesday night and was welcomed home amid pomp at the Murtala Muhammed Int’l Airport, has assured everyone that the programme will be hitch-free and successful. The mega programme which seeks to unite the Celestial Church of Christ and the Cherubim and Seraphim Church will feature leading preachers, celebrities and top gospel musicians. It is also open to people of all denominations and faiths.

Spotlight learnt that Ajayi’s visit to Israel was to prepare her for the enormous task ahead and she was buoyed by the spiritual uplifting garnered in the holy land. The General Overseer, Love Of Christ Church, Clapham, London, said she was elated that her efforts to unite the white garment churches have started to yield fruits.

In 2018, Ajayi she took New York by storm when she hosted the last event at the United Palace in New York with notable Nigerians like former President Olusegun Obasanjo, Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi and the legendary Evangelist Ebenezer Obey-Fabiyi in attendance.