Clement Adeyi

Reverend (Mrs) Yinka Badejo is the wife of former General Overseer of the Foursquare Gospel Church. She is also the founder of Dew of Heaven Ministry which focuses on counselling women facing critical challenges. The theologian, who will clock 70 years on October 26, spoke with Sunday Sun in the run up to the celebration of the milestone.

Please tell us briefly about yourself and your journey so far in God’s vineyard

I was born on October 26, 1949, at Idioro, Ibadan, in Oyo State. I obtained a Bachelor’s degree in Library Studies in 1975 from the University of Ibadan after which I got married to Reverend (Dr) Wilson Badejo, former General Overseer of Foursquare Gospel Church in the same year. I attended Foursquare Theological Seminary, Ikorodu, Lagos, where I obtained a degree in Theology in 1998 in order to equip myself with the knowledge of the Scripture, to be able to serve God in the vineyard and to support my husband in the ministry. I was Deputy President in United Foursquare Women, now known as Four Square Women International. I also run a prayer and counseling ministry known as Dew of Heaven. I founded the ministry to assist women, through prayer and counseling, who are looking for the fruit of the womb as well as mature ladies, who desire to be marry. God has been very wonderful and faithful as the prayer of many people have been answered with gifts of babies and life partners.

What does it feel like to be 70?

It does not even occur to me that I am 70. Physically, I do not feel much difference but in my spirit I am grateful and I thank God for my life. When I look around me, I have every reason to thank God for these past 70 years.

Looking at the past and even the present, what excites you the most?

It is the miracles which I have seen God perform, not only in my life but also in the lives of those that I minister to through prayer and counselling. When I see people testifying of how God gave them their babies and life partners and how my ministry has helped couples to maintain happy homes, such that their marriages have not broken up, I just thank the Lord God. I feel excited that my life has been touching other people for good.

As a wife of a renowned minister in the calibre of Reverend Wilson Badejo, what challenges have you faced at the ministry level and the home front and how you have been able to overcome them?

One of the challenges was when we had to wait for years after our wedding before we could have a child. People came with different suggestions not because they loved us but for mockery as if the God we are serving could not do it. While waiting, we kept on praying and the Almighty God who knew what was going on in the spirit realm intervened and put things right in my body. At last, He blessed us and we have six children who are all doing very well in different endeavours. One of them is also a pastor. As the wife of a general overseer of a big ministry, I must say to the glory of God that I did not have any confrontation while we were in office and after we left. Whenever anything filtered into my ears and it was not edifying I dismissed it. But I never had any open confrontation with anybody in or outside the church.

What lessons do you teach the women folk as a role model in the church and a mother at home?

The number one thing I tell them is to be themselves and not to try fitting into the lifestyle of another person. God created you with basic qualities. Discover yourself and know who you are. Make the best use of your talents. Don’t allow anything or situation to make you downcast. As for me, even if I am passing through fire you can’t see it on me. I would remain resolute and rugged working for the Master. I tell them, know what God has called you into and be focused. Don’t allow any circumstance to distract you because you are going to give account of every talent that God has deposited in your life. Don’t use your husband or child as excuses for not serving God. Whether you are married or not, make full proof of your calling and ministry. Don’t make yourself a burden to anybody. Don’t focus on what you can take from the church, but what you can give to the church because your life is like a book that is being read by people. After a while, people would refer to it for good or bad. Live as a child of God. Hate sin and run away from it. Even if you are the poorest of the very poor, don’t live the life of a beggar. Now that you are in Christ, there must be positive changes in your life. Work hard to add value to your life.

At the home front as a wife, three major things stand out. First, know full well and remember that your marriage is a covenant between you, your partner and God. Always remember that there were witnesses when you were said, ‘I do.’ No matter what happens, as long as it does not involve losing your life, stay in the marriage. It is like a duty post. Number two, be a help meet for your husband. Don’t dwell on his weaknesses. You are not perfect. You have your own weaknesses. Focus on his strengths and pray concerning his weaknesses. Number three, whether there is a child in the marriage or not, let your focus be on God, not on your challenges.

What would you say are the secrets of your successful marriage?

When we got married, we made up our minds that no matter what happened, the marriage would work. So, even in the face of storms, we resolved that the marriage would not fail. We practise agape love. The kind of love that the Apostle Paul talks about in Corinthians 13:4-8. With this kind of love, your marriage will work, no matter how difficult your spouse may be. Secondly, be patient and enduring. Sometimes marriage can be a storm but it is for better, for worse. Don’t compare your spouse with another. Be satisfied with whom God has given you.

What lessons did you learn from your parents while growing up?

I came from a monogamous family of one wife, one husband and six children. We were five girls and one boy. There were pressures from people on my dad to marry another wife to produce boys. But he declined because was an ardent Christian. So he guarded us jealously. My mum was very strict and a disciplinarian. She taught us how to be a good wives and mothers. She was very hard working. The basic lessons I learnt from mum were hard work, diligence and fear of God. I learnt the fear of God from my dad. He was an organist. He singled me out and taught me how to so sing while he played the organ. That was how I developed interest in music. I joined the best Saint James Choir when I was about nine years old. I was a chorister right from secondary to the university days.

What impact have you made in the ministry?

One of them is the Dew of Heaven Prayer and Counselling Ministry, which God uses to bless women. Secondly, I have written books on marriage and relationship, which deal basically with conflict resolution in the home. The books have blessed so many homes. This gives me a lot of joy.

What is your assessment of the church in dealing with the myriad of challenges facing the country?

The church has been trying a lot. Many prayer meetings have been held on the insecurity and poor economy, which are the major challenges facing the country now. Otherwise, the situations would have gone out of hand. Though the church would continue to play its roles, the citizenry, too, have to play their roles by changing from evil and ungodly ways which brought about these situations. If the individual refuses to change, there is nothing the church can do. Many armed robbers come to church, corrupt people come to church and adulterers come too. All kinds of sinners come. Demonic people come. It is the Nigerians that constitute the church. If we all say that Nigeria is bad and we refuse to change, where will change come for Nigeria? If Christians and Muslims go to Ask Rock with the mindset to make money instead of give selfless service, what can the church do? The church can only pray and preach through the pulpit. But if the man in position refuses to listen and change there is nothing the church can do. I believe that God answers prayers. Otherwise, we would have forgotten that there was a country called Nigeria long time ago because of the terrible things going on in the country.

There are wars and rumours of wars, terrorism, violence, killings in different parts of the world, including Nigeria. There is also serious advancement in technology. Would you say we are in the end time?

Yes, these are signs of the end time. If you look around the world, there is no country that is at peace. There is increase in violence, deadly diseases and other problems that were prophesied. But for those of us that are conscious about the signs of the end time that would herald the coming of the Lord, there is no doubt that we are approaching the end time as explained by Jesus in Matthew 24 when His disciples asked him about the signs. Now we have gay bishops and same sex marriage, dangerous diseases, natural disasters, increase in iniquities, advancement in technology which the Anti-Christ will use after the rapture. All these are signs that rapture is at hand and we need to be ready for the coming of Christ in order not to be taken unawares.

What do you want to be remembered for?

It is the compassion I have for the barren, which I show through the Dew of Heaven Ministry. I had been one of them. But God has given me children and grandchildren. I want to be remembered for the impact God has used the ministry to make on the women whom He blessed with the fruits of the womb and life partners.