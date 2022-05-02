Former Deputy Governor of Enugu State, Rev. Ifeanyi Nwoye celebrates workers and thanks them for their efforts and sacrifices towards nation building.

While he celebrates the leadership and members of the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) and all labour and workers unions, Rev. Ifeanyi Nwoye regretted the disagreement between the Federal Government and ASUU and the industrial action that has lasted for months keeping students and workers at home. He called on the Federal Government to find a solution and end the strike.

He thanked the executive governor of Enugu State for his pro-workers policies and for his dedication towards ensuring that his administration prioritizes workers welfare and improve working conditions in the state. According to him, it is indeed a happy workers day for Enugu state workers and they have a workers friendly governor who have made the happy in happy workers day a reality unlike what is obtainable in other states. Enugu state workers are the only ones that receive a 13th month salary and this is due to the benevolence and compassion of the governor towards improving workers welfare.

Rev Ifeanyi Nwoye also used this opportunity to congratulate the governor and people of Enugu state for the successful conduct of ward congress. He praised Governor Ugwuanyi for his efforts in ensuring that political party activities are peaceful and well organized. This has greatly contributed to the relative peace Enugu state enjoys. “Governor Ugwuanyi has done well and we are proud of him. He has worked for this state as the Chief Worker and worked for the progress of the party in the state. Enugu state is indeed very lucky to have him.

Rev. Ifeanyi Nwoye called on ndi Enugu to continue to give in their best and contribute to the betterment of the state.